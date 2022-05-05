Peggy McFarland Dunn
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Peggy McFarland Dunn, 73, widow of Bennie L. Dunn, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Wilse McFarland and Anna McKinney McFarland Grayson.
A former business owner of Dunn’s Glass with her husband, she was a member of Berea Christian church, loved animals and was dedicated to her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Leigh Anne (Paul) Tucker, Lexington and Kelly (Edward) Hicks, Shelbyville; sister, Linda (Toney) Layne; and grandchildren, Audrey Hinkle and Evelyn Hicks. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Judy Adams and Robert McFarland.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Berea Christian Church. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. till service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.