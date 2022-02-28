Peggy Sue Long
U.S. Navy veteran
Peggy Sue Long, 81, widow of Ralph Bernard Long, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Born in Jonesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Thelma Cox Middleton.
A retired corpsman with the US Navy, she was also a retired school teacher in the public school system in Virginia. She was a former dental hygienist and was a member of St. John Catholic Church where she was active in the Bible study group.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Jack) Jones; sister, Shelbie Jean Shortridge; grandchildren, Dustin Parkey, Sara Jones and C.J. Jones; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Long and brother, Jerry Middleton.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Visitation will be 5 p.m. till service time. Inurnment will be private. www.johnsonfuneralhome.com.