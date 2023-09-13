Phillip Marshall Gillispie, 70, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Born March 25, 1953 in Paris, he was the son of the late Elroy and Carolyn Yoste Gillispie.
Phillip was retired from the United States Airforce. He was a master mechanic and enjoyed fishing and playing guitar. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Roberts.
Phillip will be lovingly remembered by his children, Andrea (Chris) Wise, Frankfort, Roy (Angela) Gillispie, Georgetown, Manda (Peter) Gray, Eubank, David Gillispie, Winchester, sister, Rita Bowman, Georgetown, grandchildren, Allison Edwards, Michael Edwards, Nathan Wise, Casie Allen, Christian Allen, Sarah Evans-Gray, Alice Evans-Gray, Aidya Sperry, and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Phillip’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Phillip Gillispie, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.