Phillip Marshall Gillispie, 70, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Born March 25, 1953 in Paris, he was the son of the late Elroy and Carolyn Yoste Gillispie. 

Service information

Sep 14
Graveside
Thursday, September 14, 2023
2:30PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
