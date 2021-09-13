Phillip Sherman House
Phillip Sherman House, 75, of Stamping Ground, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Bluegrass Hospice Care at U.K. Healthcare. He was born on May 7, 1946 to the late Sherman T. and Carrie B. Wise House in Stamping Ground. Phillip was a retired farmer, a manager of Old Burley Tobacco Warehouse in Lexington and a United States Army Veteran. He was a graduate of Scott County High School, where he played basketball and continued to be a proud supporter of the team.
He was also a member of the Scott County Merchant Softball State Champion Team and he loved playing golf.
Phillip is survived by his son, Kelly D. (Sherry) House; stepdaughter, Danyelle Duncan; grandson, Phillip Dean House, step grandsons, Cody and Zachary Hudson, step great grandchildren, Julian Thomas and Palmer Hudson, his brother, Dean ( Vivian) House; and several cousins.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 starting at 12 noon until time of the service at 2 p.m., with Bro Rick Stafford officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with pallbearers being: Ty Kelly, Randy Wise, Greg Kelly, Billy Sargent, Dale Littrell, Les Jarvis, and Jimmy Vance. Honorary bearers will be Wayne Southworth, Ronnie Walters, David Jacobs, Wayne Bramblett, Billy M. Bridges, Gene Rose, Scott Robertson and Vernon Jones.
The family is requesting that mask be worn for all that attend the visitation and the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to: Bluegrass Care navigators, 1317 U.S. Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
