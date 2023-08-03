Phoenix I. O’Faery, 38, ended a long battle with illness on July 30, 2023 in Georgetown. Phoenix was born Sheena Hopper on April 27, 1985 in Fort Thomas. She was the daughter of John Wynn and Roxanne Hopper. In 2014 she changed her name to better reflect her values and self-image. Phoenix graduated from Pendleton County High School and had attended Bluegrass Technical and Community College.
Phoenix was a talented artist who loved to paint, sew, and craft jewelry. She was an avid woodworker and carpenter who enjoyed building and refurbishing furniture and took great joy in gardening. Phoenix was a devout Episcopalian who attended the Church of the Holy Trinity in Georgetown. She was also a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and was a lay Franciscan as part of the Third Order of the Society of St. Francis. Her faith and spirituality was a core part of her life.
Phoenix was a kind, merciful, generous person who was loved by many. She was known for her compassion, generosity, and forgiving nature. Phoenix is survived by her husband of 15 years, Joseph M. Osborne and her son, Aiden J. Ice. Her funeral will be at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Georgetown on Aug. 7, 2023 at 2 p.m., officiated by Father Jon Hall. A reception in the parish hall is to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with your loved ones, tell them you love them, and cherish the time you have with them. If you wish to make a donation, a donation to the 988 suicide hotline at https://988lifeline.org/donate/ would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfunerlahome.com.
