Phoenix I. O’Faery

Phoenix I. O’Faery

Phoenix I. O’Faery

Phoenix I. O’Faery, 38, ended a long battle with illness on July 30, 2023 in Georgetown. Phoenix was born Sheena Hopper on April 27, 1985 in Fort Thomas. She was the daughter of John Wynn and Roxanne Hopper. In 2014 she changed her name to better reflect her values and self-image. Phoenix graduated from Pendleton County High School and had attended Bluegrass Technical and Community College.

Tags

Recommended for you