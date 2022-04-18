Phyllis Carew Finch
Member of Newtown Christian Church
Phyllis Carew Finch, 84, widow of James Edward Finch, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Aura Bell Carew.
A member of Newtown Christian Church, she was previously active with the Scott County 4-H and enjoyed working and showing horses. She previously worked at Helen’s Florist in Georgetown, enjoyed traveling and time with her family, was previously active with Future Homemakers and was especially known for her cakes, most notably her wedding cakes.
She is survived by her sons, Allen Lee (Jeannie) Finch and James Edward “Jamie” (Bethany) Finch, II; grandchildren, Courtney LeeAnn Finch, Hailey Hope Finch and Todd Michael (Lea) Finch; great grandchildren, Rhett, Easton and AnnLee Finch. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dana Lynne Finch; sisters, Alline West, Patty Carr and Juanita Muir.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Bob Franz. Casket bearers will be Todd Finch, Tim Marshall, Floyd Shingleton, Kevin Shingleton, Joe Jarvis, Wally Parrish and Bob Parker. Honorary bearers will be Stuart Muir, Troy Rankin, Tim Abel, Bob Cooke and Ray Wechman. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund at Newtown Christian Church. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.