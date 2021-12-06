Phyllis Jean True
Graduate of Georgetown High School
Phyllis Jean True, 64, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was a lifetime Georgetown resident and graduate from Georgetown High School. Phyllis was a retired employee of Farmers Bank, United Bank, and WesBanco after 42 1/2 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles M. True and grandparents, Lyona and Henry “Jack” True. She is survived by her sister, Charlene (Bobby) Hackworth, niece, Kelley Hackworth, and special caregiver, Dorothy Dawes, all of Georgetown. In addition to her family, she leaves many special friends that she loved dearly.
The family will leave Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. in procession to arrive at Georgetown Cemetery where the Graveside Service will be officiated by Pastor Randy Wilson on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Pallbearers will be Mike Schornick, Erik Johnson, Ralph Winters, Norman Sinkhorn, Bolton Bevins and David Moran.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504.