Phyllis M. Adair
Volunteer at Georgetown Community Hospital
Phyllis M. Adair, 85, widow of J.T. Adair, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Born in Cincinnati, she was the daughter of the late Rebecca Wiesen Herman and Morris Fackter.
A retired computer tester with IBM, she enjoyed playing cards, volunteering at Georgetown Community Hospital and was of the Jewish faith.
She is survived by nieces, including Gladys Faul and Idajean Phelps; great nephews, Lafe Faul and Ben Schreiber; great nieces, Jessica Best and Andrea Camp; great great nephews, Nathan and Elijah Lowe.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rabbi Shani Arbramowitz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.