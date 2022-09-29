Phyllis Patrick

Phyllis Patrick

Phyllis Patrick

Phyllis Patrick, 91, went to be with the Lord and her family in Heaven on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born in Pikeville and lived the majority of her life in Georgetown. She has always been the cornerstone of our family; always offering support, advice, and above all unconditional love. She never knew a stranger. She was kind and loving to every person she encountered. She always had the philosophy to treat others like you want to be treated. She taught us all not to judge someone by how they looked or what they had or didn’t have. God made us all the same. She always had snacks in the kitchen jars for her grandchildren and would always end our conversations with “Granny loves you.” There was no better Granny than her.   

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Patrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.