Phyllis Patrick, 91, went to be with the Lord and her family in Heaven on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born in Pikeville and lived the majority of her life in Georgetown. She has always been the cornerstone of our family; always offering support, advice, and above all—unconditional love. She never knew a stranger. She was kind and loving to every person she encountered. She always had the philosophy to treat others like you want to be treated. She taught us all not to judge someone by how they looked or what they had or didn’t have. God made us all the same. She always had snacks in the kitchen jars for her grandchildren and would always end our conversations with “Granny loves you.” There was no better Granny than her.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her mother and father Saul and Mary Maggard, sisters and brothers, her Husband Paul Patrick, her Daughter Sheila McKinney, and her Son Mike Butcher. She is survived by her son Tony Butcher and his wife Charlotte Butcher, Daughter-In-Law Georgette Butcher, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and extended family. Our family is so incredibly grateful for Phyllis’ granddaughter, Tonya McKinney, who always took care of her every little need. At Phyllis’ request, there will be no funeral service.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Phyllis's tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com
John 16:22 “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one can take away your joy.” You’re in the arms of the Angels now.
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Patrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.