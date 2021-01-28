Preston William Cox
Member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church
Preston William Cox, 92, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at his home. Preston was born to the late William Marion “Pete” and Virgie Moss Cox on March 3, 1928 in Scott County. He was a member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church. Preston was a lineman with GTE and he also worked on the Southern Railroad for 14 years. He farmed, liked going to horse races, playing cards, taking trips and fishing. He enjoyed his gardens and made sure they were well taken care of. Preston was an United States Army Veteran serving in The Japan Logistical Command.
Preston is survived by nieces, Maxine Courtney, Ann DeMoss, Evelyn (Bernard) Campbell and Elizabeth Tackett. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, George Cox, Jim Cox, A. C. Cox, Pauline Long and Anna Laura Pratt.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Snyder and Pastor Rodney Courtney officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery and the following will serve as pallbearers, Ryan Hayden, Rodney Courtney, Nathan Courtney, Jordan Courtney, Collin Courtney and Levi Courtney.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Memorials may be made in Preston’s name to Honor Flight Kentucky, P.O. Box 1, Winchester, Kentucky 40392 https://honorflightky.org/donate and Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US-62, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.