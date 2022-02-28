Priscilla Morse Snowden
Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother
Priscilla Morse Snowden, 87, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown. Born Feb. 8, 1935 in Paris, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Maggie Washington Lair.
Priscilla was a devoted Jehovah Witness and was baptized in 1968, she loved to share her faith and minister from home to home. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Priscilla was a talented musician that excelled at playing the cello and piano. She was a fantastic cook who was known to feed the “whole neighborhood” and had several signature dishes but was most famous for Miss Priscilla’s biscuits. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Snowden, sister, Birdie Meyers, and nephew, Walter Nichols.
Priscilla will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Willie (Helen) Snowden, Jr., George Snowden, sister, Flora Nichols, grandchildren, Phillip Campbell, Lene’a Snowden, Margaret Snowden, Aundrea Snowden, Jennifer Snowden, Jonathan Snowden, great-grandchildren, Gabe Dowd, Nikoli Campbell, Lillieana Campbell, Jaydon Stinnett, Tyson Creech, Tatiana Creech, Tayvon Snowden, Melina Snowden, Destiny Merideth, Alyssa Merideth, great-great-granddaughter, Sariyah Jade Snowden, special former daughter-in-law, Hope Snowden, nieces, Rebecca (Dave) Fitzgerald, Linda Nichols, Maria Meyers, Dorothy Meyers, nephews, Gary Nichols and Eddie Meyers, Jr.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. John Ellis, Jr. officiating. Memorial visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. The family request that all those attending services please wear a mask. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWislon.com.