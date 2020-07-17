Rachel Marie Wilson Jewell
Devoted mother
Rachel Marie Wilson Jewell, 37, wife of Brian Thomas Jewell and devoted mother to Lexie Marie Jewell and Anna Thomas Jewell, departed this life on July 15, 2020 at her home in Georgetown. She passed through her raging storm into the calm, after she battled like a warrior for two years, to gain more time and survive as long as possible with her family, against triple negative metastatic breast cancer. Rachel was born June 12, 1983 in Danville to Harlan Lynn and Wanda Carole Johnson Wilson. She was a 2001 Scott County High School graduate and obtained her Bachelor's in English and Literature in 2006 at Morehead State University. Shortly after graduation, she became a licensed funeral director and began her career at the family funeral home, Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, where she worked over a decade.
Rachel loved and adored her girls. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts with them daily, playing outside, rain or shine, watching a good and sometimes even bad TV show and having family dance parties. Rachel enjoyed reading, ocean views and a good cup of coffee. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends.
Along with her husband, daughters and parents, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Chris Johnson of Shelbyville, brother and sister-in-law, Nathan and Katy Wilson of Mixco, Guatemala, nieces, Harper and Claire Johnson and Elizabeth Wilson. She is also survived by her dear friend of 35 years, Megan Whitcomb and her kids Izzy and Brayden, aunts and uncles, Catherine Alice, Nancy Anne and Tony, Jim and Ronda; cousins, Philip, Angela, Michelle, Aviana and Anthony. In-Law, Clayton and Regina, Patsy, Kim and Jinny, nephews, Jayden and Logan. Special family friends, Jimmy Carr, The Roberts, Jenny Strickler, Jennifer Olsen, Ashley Turner, Rene Hale, Katy Prather, Stacey Murnighan, The Bishops and so many more. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Charlie and Marie Wilson and Richard and Patricia Johnson; uncles, Roger Wilson and Mark Johnson, and father in law, Larry Jewell.
Special thanks to everyone at Baptist Health Lexington Oncology and Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Hospice of the Bluegrass for all their love and care for Rachel.
‘Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth.” Henry David Thoreau.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at The Journey Church on Leestown Road, with Marcia Brown and Pastor Sam Glenn officiating.
Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being: Nathan Wilson, Chris Johnson, Derek Ladenburger, Eli Erwin, Nick Harrington, Paul Bishop, Jayden Kelly and honorary pallbearers being Garnett Fannin and Gerald Adams.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation,
PO Box 204, Norwood, New Jersey 07648 or Baptist Health Lexington Foundation-Oncology, 1800 Nicholasville Road, suite 104, Lexington, Kentucky 40503.
Please share with the family words of condolences, pictures or memories you may have of Rachel at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home and church will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.