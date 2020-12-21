Ralph Bernard Long
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Ralph Bernard Long, 80, husband of Peggy Sue Long, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Born in Rose Hill, Virginia, he was the son of the late Hershel and Maude Newton Long.
A former plant manager who served with Coca Cola for 34 years, he was a Free Mason in Rose Hill, Virginia, enjoyed playing golf, travelling to the beach and taking care of his family.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his daughter, Sheila (Jack) Jones; and grandchildren, Dustin Parkey, Sara Jones and Cal Jones. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Long; brother, Bill Long and sister, Genetta Prater. Funeral services will be held at a later date.