Ralph Eugene "Gene" Jackson
Member of Sadieville Christian Church
Ralph Eugene “Gene” Jackson, 70, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born on March 21, 1950 in Lexington to the late Ford W. Jackson, Sr. and Cleo Christine Hamilton Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Gaines Jackson, daughter, Sara Jackson Green, son, Jeremy (Devona) Jackson; stepchildren, Michael Southworth, Polly Southworth, Jamie Southworth, Joe Marshall; grandchildren, Dakota Jones, Stella Green, Madalyn Jackson and Lillian Green, sisters, Cheryl Clark and Joan Agee, mother of his children, Deborah Jackson (Jerry) Sewell, “Stepdad” to Hannah Sewell, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ford Jackson, Jr.
Gene was a graduate of Scott County High School, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps (1969-75,) an avid UK fan, motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Sadieville Christian Church, where he had previously been a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, youth group leader, and Sunday school teacher.
He was currently employed with Georgetown College and Sullivan University. He was previously employed with Caretrans, as a long distance truck driver, Kentucky Heat Treating Company, Clark Equipment Company, KI USA Corporation, a former Scott County School Bus Driver, and a construction company owner.
Memorial Visitation for family and friends will start at 11:30 a.m on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 until time of the service at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at 2:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.