Ramona, (Mona) Kitchen Chapman, 74, wife of Les Chapman. Mona and Les celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 11, 2022. Mona passed from this realm on Oct. 26, 2022. Daughter of Leslie D. Kitchen and Dorothy Mae Honican Kitchen was born on Sept. 10,1948.
Mona graduated from Bryan Station High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and her master’s degree in education from Northwestern State University of Louisiana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Gay Jordan. She is survived by her husband and family member, Glenn Kitchen of Georgetown, Kem Kitchen of Lexington, and Linda Carol Hutchens of Lexington, this also includes a host of family members.
Mona taught school in both Louisiana and Kentucky for 37 years. Mona retired from Fayette County School System. Mona at one time coached girls’ softball, volleyball, and cheerleading. Mona was also an athletic director at Bryan Station High School for a period of time.
Mona couldn’t resist children or dogs. She believed every child should have a good dog to help them through this life. She believed that every dog should have a good child to help them through this journey.
