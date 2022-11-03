Ramona, (Mona) Kitchen Chapman

Ramona, (Mona) Kitchen Chapman, 74, wife of Les Chapman. Mona and Les celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 11, 2022. Mona passed from this realm on Oct. 26, 2022. Daughter of Leslie D. Kitchen and Dorothy Mae Honican Kitchen was born on Sept. 10,1948. 

