Randal Scott “Rudy” Short, 53, husband to Betty Jo Austin Short, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital East in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born on July 4, 1968 in Georgetown, Kentucky to Linda Fitzpatrick Miller and Robert (Joyce) Short. Rudy was an Assistant Manager for KOI, loved tractor and truck pulls, enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an owner of a mowing service here in Georgetown.
Most of all he loved his family, was proud of being a foster parent, and was called pappy by his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by his children: Shawn Anderson, and Brandy Kindley, both Clay City, Joseph Johnson of Richmond, and Haley Short, Kelcy Short, Laken Short, Matt Selby, Zaihana Short and Zoeyana Short, all from Georgetown; a number of grandchildren, including Hayden Pelfrey, and Brodie Hall; a god son, Nash Short; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Evan Short. He is also survived by a sister, Teresa Melton of Georgetown and a brother, Mike Short (Kandi) of Stamping Ground.
Rudy was also preceded in death by a brother, Steven Short.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, starting at 3 p.m. until time of the service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Gerald “Rusty” Fitzpatrick officiating.
Memories and Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
