Randall Blake Adams, 73, husband of Marita Adams, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born June 17, 1949 in Jenkins, Kentucky to the late Clarence and Clara Sawyers Adams.
He graduated from Jenkins High School, Northwood University, and Devry Technical Institute. He loved Jesus, was a former trustee and active participant in church throughout his life with his family. He worked many years for Beth Energy and owned his own business in HVAC and later retired from Toyota as a Team Leader in Operations Support performing skilled maintenance. Randall enjoyed fixing things and helping others and always had a funny story or joke to tell to make others laugh. He loved to study science and history, but most of all he loved riding horses with his grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise Adams, Charles Adams, Shirley Shepherd, Maloy Adams, and Linda Justice.
Randall will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 50 years, Marita Gail Griffin Adams, children, Randall Blake (Cynthia) Adams, Jr., Crystal Gail Adams, siblings, Danny (Brenda) Adams, Alice (Clinton) Anderson, and grandson, Blake Griffin.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at My Church, 701 Slone Drive STE 4, Georgetown with Pastor Landon Holder officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Contributions are suggested to My Church, 701 Slone Drive STE 4, Georgetown, KY 40324. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Randall’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
