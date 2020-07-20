Randall David Christopher

 

Randall David Christopher, 72, husband to Catherine, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Georgetown. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home.

www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

