Randall David Christopher, 72, husband to Catherine, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Georgetown. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home.
