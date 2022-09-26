Randy Wayne Brantley, 64, of Georgetown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Originally from Caruthersville, MO, Randy was born on May 16, 1958. He graduated from Caruthersville High School and then attended Murray State University. He received a Bachelors of Business Degree from Northwood University. Randy was a senior manager at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, having worked there for 35 years.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Randy loved to spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa; his son, Steven Karcher (Theresa) and daughter, Shelby Brantley; his 3 grandchildren, Haley, Ryan, and Owen; his parents Wayne and Bution Brantley; his sister, Debbie Parsons (Gary); and his beloved dog Dobby.
Randy was blessed to have the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and we were all so very blessed to have him.
A Private Service for family and close friends will be held 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown followed by public visitation from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The family requests that instead of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to mental health facilities in your communities. Online condolences may be expressed to the family on Randy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
