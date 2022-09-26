Randy Wayne Brantley

Randy Wayne Brantley

Randy Wayne Brantley

Senior manager at TMMK

To send flowers to the family of Randy Brantley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 29
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, September 29, 2022
5:30PM-8:30PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you