Ray Len Brannock

Ray Len Brannock, 65, passed away Jun 12, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. at 711 Wilderness Road, Lexington, KY 40509.

www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Brannock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you