Ray Len Brannock
Ray Len Brannock, 65, passed away Jun 12, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. at 711 Wilderness Road, Lexington, KY 40509.
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 9:23 pm
