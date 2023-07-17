Rebecca Lucille “Becky” Elk Butcher, 81, wife of Charles Butcher, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her home in Lexington. It was at approximately 7 p.m. on that day that the telemarketers of the world collectively gave a sigh of relief.
While Becky was known to many as a devoted wife, loving mother, overly doting grandmother, exceptional quilter and an extraordinary cook, her true calling was harassing any telemarketer that called her home. If you ever had the privilege to visit her while she was fielding those calls you had some good laughs and lasting memories of her unique talent.
Becky was born on May 24, 1942 in Franklin County, Ohio, to the late Frank Joseph and Lucille Coder Westfall Elk. On Sept. 2, 1962 in Marysville, Ohio Becky married the love of her life, Ewell Charles Justice Butcher. They love to tell the story of how they met, in their exact words, “We met when our mothers were in prison together.” Of course, they like to leave out the portion of the story that their mothers were working at the prison at that time. Becky was a charter member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Lexington, and a member of the Eastern Star.
Prior to becoming a mother and celebrated cook, Becky worked for St. Joseph Hospital and later as a bookkeeper for Sageser Drug Store on Southland Drive. Becky and Charles raised their two sons, to this day it is a highly debated subject as to which one was truly Becky’s favorite son. Becky and Charles were connoisseurs of antiques, they enjoyed traveling with their boys to antique shows and having their own shops set up at local antique malls. Along with some very unique antique collections of her own, Becky also loved and collected all things Christmas. It was no surprise that she would provide her family gatherings with so much delicious food, over decorate for the holidays, and go to the extreme with her gift giving, especially the present wrapping and numbering system.
Becky will be forever loved and remembered by her devoted husband of nearly 61 years, Charles Butcher, sons, Charles “Charley” (Bethany) Butcher, William “Billy” (Leigh Ann) Butcher, brother, Joe (Mary Alice) Elk, grandchildren, Megan Butcher, Kyle Butcher, Caitlyn Butcher, Annabel Lewis, Ellie Lewis, nephew, Barry Elk, niece, Allison Elk, special family, Crystal Butcher, Bayli Murphy, Peggy and Kent Hunt, LaBera Ard and the late, Jim Ard.
Friends and family are invited to gather for visitation on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Rumor has it that at least one of Becky’s secret recipes that she was never willing to share will be on display during visitation. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Barry Elk, Allison Elk, Kent Hunt, Michael Ard, Kyle Butcher, Megan Butcher, Caitlyn Butcher, and Bayli Murphy.
Becky’s family would like to express a very special thank you to the caregivers that were so amazing, Dr. Danny Corales, Dr. Doyle Freano, Dr. Christopher Wieting, Dr. Garnett Brown, and her angel, Carey Sowards. Memorial donations are suggested to Kentucky Children’s Hospital Child Life Program c/o Jonathan Ard Toy Drive, 800 Rose Street 4th Floor, Room HA458, Lexington, KY 40536 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY, 40504. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Becky’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com. (Disgruntled telemarketers please refrain from leaving comments!)
