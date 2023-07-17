Rebecca Lucille “Becky” Elk Butcher

Rebecca Lucille “Becky” Elk Butcher, 81, wife of Charles Butcher, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her home in Lexington. It was at approximately 7 p.m. on that day that the telemarketers of the world collectively gave a sigh of relief. 

