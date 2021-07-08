Redith Pauley Couture
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Redith Pauley Couture, 75, widow of Edgar D. Couture, Jr, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. Born in Sissonville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William “Pete” and Lelie Walker Pauley.
An active member of St. John Catholic Church she loved to cook and feed her family friends. She was a devoted wife until Edgar’s recent passing and loved spending time with her family at her pool. She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Tom) Miller, Stacy Vogan, Clifford (Melody) Miller, William (Shelia) Miller, Sean (Glenda) Miller and Edgar (Brandi) Couture, III; sister, Edna Jones; as well as 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Maxine Pauley, Geraldine Pritt and Sue Gordon; brothers, William Pauley, Daryl Pauley, Arnold Pauley and Arthur Pauley.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 9 at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service on Friday at St. John Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.