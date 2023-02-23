Reginald B. “Rex” McMillen, 83, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at his home in Georgetown. He was born on Sept. 14, 1939 in Wilmore to the late Eugene W. and Rebecca Perry McMillen. Rex was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church. He Owned RB plumbing and heating for 40 years and enjoyed farming.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special companion of 45 years, Ollie Frances Vance, sisters, Georgia Lee McMillen, and Dorothy Marie Brown.
Rex will be lovingly remembered by his children, James W. (Dana) McMillen, Stamping Ground, Larry (Margaret) McMillen, Willisburg, sisters, Elizabeth Disney, Betty Eades, grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick) Webb, Jason (Shannon) McMillen, Amy (Anthony) Rankin, great-grandchildren, Jilliann Webb, Jaxson Webb, Christopher Flowers, Timothy Flowers, Stephen Flowers, special caregivers, Heather Courtney, and Mary Guire.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Jason McMillen, Patrick Webb, Timothy Flowers, Christopher Flowers, Stephen Flowers, and Sam Waite. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Chandonnet, Cindy Chandonnet, and J.T. Lundy. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Hwy 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Rex’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Reginald McMillen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
