Reginald B. “Rex” McMillen, 83, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at his home in Georgetown. He was born on Sept. 14, 1939 in Wilmore to the late Eugene W. and Rebecca Perry McMillen. Rex was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church. He Owned RB plumbing and heating for 40 years and enjoyed farming.

