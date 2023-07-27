Rena Brown Taylor

Rena Brown Taylor

Rena Brown Taylor

Rena Brown Taylor, 88, widow of George Taylor, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Born Nov. 16, 1934 in Louisville, she was raised by her grandparents, George and Mary Generals. 

To send flowers to the family of Rena Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 29
First Visitation
Saturday, July 29, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
First Baptist Church
1330 Lexington Rd
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Jul 29
Service
Saturday, July 29, 2023
1:00PM
First Baptist Church
1330 Lexington Rd
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you