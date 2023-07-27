Rena Brown Taylor, 88, widow of George Taylor, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Born Nov. 16, 1934 in Louisville, she was raised by her grandparents, George and Mary Generals.
Rena was employed by Johnson Controls, McAlpins Department Store and Georgetown Scott County Parks & Recreation where she worked in the child care center at the Pavilion. She was a member of First Baptist Church, enjoyed singing and flower gardening. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and cherished time with her family, especially holidays.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Gwen) Taylor, Gwen Overstreet, George (LaQuida) Taylor, Sandra (Bruce) Granville and two grandchildren whom she raised, Amber and Jasmine Duncan; fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; dear and special friends, Mrs. June Young and Sherry & Harley Jones. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Taylor Duncan and son-in-law, Edward Overstreet.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Frank Houston. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Trevor Taylor, Travis Taylor, Olin Taylor, Roy Davis, Anthony Washington and Ronaldo Zavala. Honorary bearers will be John Johnson, Gulferry Taylor, Monty Taylor and Barry Tilford.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 247, Georgetown, Ky. 40234-0247. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Rena Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.