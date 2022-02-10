Rev. Damien Lee Nichols
Community leader
Rev. Damien Lee Nichols, 43, husband of Sunshine, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born July 16, 1978 in Georgetown, to Thomas Lee Young and Gwendolyn Nichols. Damien was a 1996 graduate of Scott County High School. He was the Pastor of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church and member of St. Paul Lodge. Damien was extremely involved with Scott County High School. He was a football coach, served as a mentor, teacher and crossing guard. Damien was on the board of adjustments for Scott County and board of directors for Transform and involved in Club David Youth Ministry.
In addition to his parents Damien will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sunshine, daughters, Lainey Yates, Chloe Yates, bonus son, Brendan Johnson, sister, Shantell (Reggie) Givens, brother, Thomas Lee (Beverly) Nichols, granddaughter, Caylie Yates, all of Georgetown and a host of extended family, friends, students, athletes, mentees, and church family that will miss him dearly.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Scott County High School Auditorium. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. The family requests that all those attending services please wear a mask. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Reggie Givens, Thomas Nichols, Harry Nichols, Corneil Allen, Ednal Maynard, George Nichols, Wayne Ragland, and Glen Allen Moon. Honorary pallbearers will be Menchy McIntyre, William Mason, Zack Shannon, and Brendan Johnson. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations are suggested to Wayman Chapel AME Church, 321 Chambers Ave., Georgetown, KY 40324 or Nation Kidney Foundation, 12468 LaGrange Road #207, Louisville, KY 40245. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Damien’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.