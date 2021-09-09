Rev. David Patrick Matevia
Habitat volunteer, columnist
Rev. David Patrick Matevia, 82, of Eaton, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, due to Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born March 4, 1939 to the late Lee Henry and Margaret Virginia (Edler) Matevia, he graduated from Waite High School, Toledo, and Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio. He entered Hamma School of Theology and was ordained a minister in the Lutheran Church in 1963. Pastor Dave served Lutheran congregations in the tri-state area: St. John’s, McComb, and First, Troy, Ohio; Providence, Georgetown; and St. Paul, Michigan City, Indiana. Called to be an Assistant to the Bishop of the Ohio Synod, Lutheran Church in America, he served as a pastor to pastors and as a resource for congregations from 1975 to 1987. Upon retiring in 2006, Pr. Dave provided pastoral leadership to First Lutheran, Dayton; and Mighty Fortress, Kettering, Ohio.
He was known for becoming deeply involved in the communities he served and was active in such organizations as American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Habitat for Humanity, Home Builders Association, Rotary Club, and the local ministerial association. Pr. Dave enjoyed salmon fishing in Lake Michigan, planting trees and establishing wildflower gardens wherever he lived. He was also a columnist for the Georgetown News-Graphic. He believed that everything he had came from his Creator, and that every decision he made was an act of stewardship of the gifts he was given. He modeled that belief daily. As a final act of stewardship, Pr. Dave donated his body to Ohio State University College of Medicine to support medical students in their studies.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rollin and Robert Matevia, sister Barbara Neeley, and niece Virginia ‘Gini’ Feller. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carol (Kester) Matevia, daughter Marilyn L. (Virginia Stevens) Matevia, Cleveland, Ohio; son David Lee (Leigh Ann) Matevia, Kettering; brother Brian (Martie) Matevia, Cincinnati; sister Naia Miller, Lyons, Ohio; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Drive, Eaton, Ohio, 45320 with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Endowment Fund; the Nature Conservancy; Arbor Day Foundation; or a charity of choice. Or plant a tree in his memory.