Rev. Edward "Buddy" Coleman
Served in ministry for 59 years
Rev. Edward “Buddy” Coleman passed away peacefully at his home in Shelbyville, surrounded by his loving family. Buddy served in the ministry for 59 years after graduating from Asbury College and Asbury Theological Seminary. He faithfully served as pastor to Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, Cerro Gordo, North Carolina, Olivet United Methodist Church in Marietta, North Carolina, St. Paul United Methodist Church in Frankfort, First United Methodist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky, First United Methodist Church in Georgetown, Centenary United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, Pikeville United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church in Somerset, Middletown United Methodist Church and Shannon’s Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Buddy also served for a short period of time as chaplain for the Kentucky State Police.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Coleman and Cora Rayney Coleman; his brother Kenneth Coleman and sister-in-law Barbara Coleman. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Coleman; daughters Elizabeth Coleman and Debbie (Butch) McCoy; sons David (Shari) Coleman and Steve (Kim) Coleman; grandchildren, Chris (Lana)McCoy, Jon (Claire) McCoy, Lauren McCoy, Joy (Joey)Wilhoite, Hope (Brian) Wise, Buddy Coleman, Jake Coleman, `K.C. Coleman and Kelsey Whillhoite; and his great grandchildren, Maks and Lorelei McCoy, Hunter McCoy, Jack, Boone and Anne Wilhoite and future great grandchild, Brooklyn McCoy.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Centenary United Methodist Church, Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. until time of service at the church. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.