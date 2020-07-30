Rhodia Irvin Wright
Loving grandmother
Rhodia Irvin Wright, 87, widow of Harold Davis “Red” Wright, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born October 7, 1932 in Bourbon County, she was the daughter of the late William Gobel and Jane Duncan Irvin.
She is survived by her daughters, Joann (Johnny Mac) Riley, Judy (Joe) Gutzmann, Debbie (Pat) Greene and Sharon (Woody) Garrison; and brother, William Gobel (Bud) Irvin. She was also a loving grandmother to many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a few great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mattie Lucas, Tillie Vest, Lillie Martin, Helen Peak, Sallie Davis and Anna Charles; her brothers, Jack and Sam Irvin.
Funeral services were held Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial followed at Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers were Timothy Lewis, Woody Garrison, Shawn Garrison, Robert Snyder, Jed Roth, CJ Gooden and Justin Neace. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Alzheimer’s Association. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.