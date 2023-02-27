Richard Alan Sutherland

Richard Alan Sutherland, 61, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born Sept. 8, 1961 in Versailles to the late Richard Alexander and Naomi Ruth Wright Sutherland. Richard proudly served in the United States Army. After his service in the military was complete, He began his career as a truck driver. He worked for local and long-haul transportation companies, but his greatest joy was driving across the open roads of America as an independent owner and operator. Richard was also a member of Grace Baptist Church. 

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Feb 28
Service
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
