Richard Alan Sutherland, 61, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born Sept. 8, 1961 in Versailles to the late Richard Alexander and Naomi Ruth Wright Sutherland. Richard proudly served in the United States Army. After his service in the military was complete, He began his career as a truck driver. He worked for local and long-haul transportation companies, but his greatest joy was driving across the open roads of America as an independent owner and operator. Richard was also a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Lee Rust, niece, Amanda Ball, aunt, Louise Hamilton, and uncle, Dale Muddimann.
Richard will be lovingly remembered by his son, John Alexander Sutherland, daughters, Desiree Sutherland, Maggie Ellen McDonald, grandchildren, Emma Marie McDonald, Robert Cecil Cash, aunt, Imogean Muddiman, uncle, Charlie Hamilton, nieces, Jennifer Lee Rodriguez, Rachel Nicole Claypool, Sarah Ball, and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Lonnie Bennett and Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Georgetown Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Richard’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
