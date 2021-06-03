Richard Andrew Mullikin, Jr.
Member of Ss. Francis and John Catholic Church
Richard Andrew Mullikin, Jr., 62, passed away suddenly May 31, 2021. The son of Linda Sue Dickerson and Richard Andrew Mullikin was born Feb. 2, 1959. He was survived by his wife Maryellen Mullikin; beloved children Alexandra Maree (Tate) Mullins, Luke Taylor Mullikin, Spencer Ryan Mullikin and Bridgette Claire Mullikin; granddaughter Brynn Maree Roy; sister, Cynthia (Will) Barber; brother, Chadwick (Jennifer) Mullikin; step-father Harry G. Dickerson; step-brother Mike (Melissa) Dickerson and nieces Molly Evans, Margaret Barber and Madison Barber. He was born in Lexington, lived in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Los Angeles (area), Surrey, England, Stamping Ground and Georgetown. He studied engineering at Virginia Tech University where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
His professional career journeyed him through sophisticated construction projects in California; business manager at Equibase in Lexington as well as HDW Inc in Georgetown and private international horse racing consulting groups. He was able to foster his passion for thoroughbred racing, compile and develop information for racing results via algorithms and statistics, and develop new products/programs for a select group of racing fans. He was a member of Ss. Francis & John Catholic Church; Scott County Amateur Radio club; Thoroughbred Club of America; volunteered with the High Hope Steeplechase; was a former cyclist; exercise rider on the grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier and enjoyed playing polo.
Arrangements include visitation at St. John Church, Georgetown, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by memorial mass at 1 p.m. and burial of ashes at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at Ss. Francis & John Catholic Church in Georgetown, KY and the Hope Center in Lexington, KY. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.