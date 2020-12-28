Richard David Cassinelli
Retired from Lexington Post Office
Richard David Cassinelli, 79, from Georgetown, went to be with God on Christmas Eve.
“Gunny” Cassinelli was a proud marine who served in Vietnam. As many people knew, he was always ready to speak highly of our troops and armed forces, and if you came across him you probably ended up with some piece of military memorabilia.
He retired from the Lexington Post Office on Georgetown Road after 40+ years. He was a stranger to no one there, and commonly worked 70 hours a week to support his family.
In retirement, he was a community staple that many people will never forget. Whether you met him at the local Cracker Barrel, at the VFW, the PVA, or any of his other frequent stops, you would certainly know you had met a unique character.
He was preceded in death by his son David. He is survived by a large family who adored him. His wife of 60 years, Linda, and three surviving children—Doug (Sandy), Shari (Jimmie), and Tara. His grandchildren include Chris, Michael Blake, Laura, Caitlin, Kyle, Kevin and Kaylee. He also proudly had four great-grandchildren—Easton, his little buddy Callie Grace, Presley and Sophia.
A Celebration of life will occur in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please give contributions to the VA Hospital.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
