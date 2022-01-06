Richard Michael Divine
U.S. Army Veteran
Richard Michael Divine, 76, husband of Barbara McFarland Divine, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Born in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Edwin and Goldie Ann Divine.
He began his career as a supervisor with Irvin Industries, moving to Clark Equipment in Georgetown, before later retiring TOPY Corporation in Frankfort. An Army veteran, he was a jack of all trades, enjoyed fishing, tinkering with his tractor and mowing his farm.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his sons, Timothy (fiancée’ Danyelle Duncan) Divine, Georgetown, Doug (Brian Paulson) Divine, Seattle, and Matthew (Lyndsay) Divine, Georgetown; sister, Shirley (Victor) Slatton, Harrodsburg; and grandchildren, Luke Colvin, Riley Colvin and Easton Divine. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanetta Steed and brothers, Bruce, Leon and C.M. Divine.
Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Johnson's Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Scott County Humane Society.