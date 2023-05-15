Richard “Rick” Allen Buchanan, 71, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023. Born in Lexington, he was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Hayes Buchanan.
He retired from the Kentucky American Water Company after 38 years as an Operations Superintendent. He was a member of Newtown Christian Church, enjoyed photography, gardening, fishing and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his step-daughter, Lezah (Gloria Welch) Preston and Nephews - Charles Wagner, Mark Wagner and Darrell Wagner; as well as numerous friends and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joann Wagner, Michael Buchanan and Donald Buchanan.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Bennie Braddick. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Lexington. Casket bearers will be Drew Rassmussan, Dave Cole, Mark Wagner, Tyler Wagner, Matthew Wagner and Blake Wagner.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org). www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.