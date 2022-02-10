Ricky Lee Northcutt

Graduate of Scott County High School

Ricky Lee Northcutt, 58, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. Born Aug. 16, 1963 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Harold Northcutt and Sally May West Switzer. Ricky was a graduate of Scott County High School and a former employee of Ropak Materials and Transfreight of Lexington. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Casper and Margaret Clay West, paternal grandparents, Shirley and Cora Lee Northcutt, brothers, Randall Northcutt, and Ray Northcutt. 

Ricky is survived by his sons, Coty Northcutt (Autumn) & Justin Furnish, sister, Lisa (Dorman) Glass, nieces, Sally Ann Dillon, April Marie Glass, Kristy Northcutt Rodriguez, nephews, Wayne (Shannon) Glass, D.L. (Crystal) Glass, Randall Ray Northcutt, and Austin Northcutt.  

Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Stamping Ground. Pallbearers will be Rodney Barnes, Josh Crump, Aaron Wilson, D.L. Glass, Randall R. Northcutt, Wayne Glass, and Austin Northcutt. Honorary pallbearers will be Reggie Young, Jeff Arnold, and Ron Lee Buller. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Monday, February 14, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Feb 14
Service
Monday, February 14, 2022
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
