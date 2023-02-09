Rita Gail Kidd

Rita Gail Kidd

Rita Gail Kidd

Rita Gail Kidd, 75, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Georgetown. Born in Bluefield, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Goldie Wall Kidd. 

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Kidd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you