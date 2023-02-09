Rita Gail Kidd
Rita Gail Kidd, 75, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Georgetown. Born in Bluefield, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Goldie Wall Kidd.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 4:27 pm
A former insurance agent and agency owner in Princeton, West Virginia, she enjoyed studying her family history and genealogy, reading, and relaxing with a good Hallmark movie. Most importantly, she enjoyed time with her family.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest S. Kidd and William Kidd.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amy (Mike) Oliver of Georgetown; Two brothers Randall (Karen) Kidd of Bluefield, West Virginia and Mark Kidd (Karen) of Monroe, North Carolina; Grandchildren Joseph Baker, Zachary Baker, and Noah Oliver; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date in Bluefield, West Virginia. Burial will follow at Grand View Memory Gardens, Bluefield, Virginia. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
