Robert Alan "Bob" Neumeyer
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Robert Alan “Bob” Neumeyer, 60, husband of Susan Neumeyer, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at his home in Georgetown. Born June 5, 1961 in Athens, Alabama he was the son of the late Robert Lee and Annie Lou Ham Neumeyer. Bob graduated from the University of Alabama at Huntsville with a B.S. in Business Administration — Finance. He was the Vice President, Post Closing at Newfi Lending. Bob was a member of Gano Baptist Church. The most important things to Bob were his family, faith, University of Alabama football, financial lending and his best girl, Winnie.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 22 years, Susan Duncan Neumeyer, Georgetown, brother, Richard (Shelia) Neumeyer, Huntsville, Alabama, aunt and uncle, Betty & Louis George, Hilton Head, South Carolina, dear friends the Watkins family of Arab, Alabama and Louisville, his in-laws, the Duncan family of Kentucky and Oklahoma, a host of extended family and friends and his fur baby, Winnie. RTR
Memorial Services will be held at Gano Baptist Church in Georgetown on Jan. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m., with a meal to follow. A Memorial Service will be in Huntsville, Alabama on Jan. 15, 2022 with time and place to be determined.
Memorial donations are suggested to your local Humane Society, the American Migraine Foundation, 19 Mantua Road, Mount Royal, NJ 08061 or, the American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Bob's tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.