Robert Alan Daniel Green, 32, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of Rob and Davy Ann Musick Green.
Alan worked on the Lexus line at TMMK. He had previously worked with his father learning the hardwood flooring trade with Floors & More, LLC. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed hiking, riding dirt bikes and UTV’s at the Red River Gorge, hanging out with friends and listening to music to pass the time by.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Liz Green; maternal grandfather, David Musick; maternal grandmother, Jo Marshall; aunts, Amy Smith and Vickie (Mark) Burge; uncle, William Green; cousins, Phillip Burge, Patrick Burge, Jacob Green and Andrew Green; godfathers, Danny New and Mark Johnson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia Gorham and William Green; and great grandmother, Ida Paxton.
Funeral services were held 12 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Chester Palmer. Burial followed at the Green Family Cemetery, 521 Silas Pike, Cynthiana. Casket bearers were Danny New, Phillip Burge, Patrick Burge, mark Johnson, Andrew Green, Jacob Green and Matt Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Animal Shelter, 1185 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown, KY 40324, ATTN Sherry Bishop. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
