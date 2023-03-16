Robert “Bob” Duard Foley, 89, widower of Faye Foley, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 6, 1934 in Lincoln County he was the son of the late Glancey and Bessie Cottrell Foley. Bob was a hard worker and family provider. He spent his younger days as a Jack-of-all-trades from carpentry, farming, painting, and working in tobacco. He was a dedicated man of God and longtime member of Victory Tabernacle Church. Bob always put God first in everything, and his family second.
Bob spent the last years of his life making memories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Teaching them lessons about life, lending a helping hand where he could and sending prayers to God for them in every aspect of their lives.
Bob is joined in Heaven with his parents, his beloved wife of 42 years, Naomi Faye Hood Foley, brother, Bill Foley, sister, Sarah Chadwell, children, Charlotte Foley, Lynn Morton, Timmy Foley, Regena Wiley, and grandson, Tommy Sparks.
Bob left lasting impressions on his brother, Vernon Foley, children, Terry (Barbara) Foley, Debbie (Rodney) Gunnell, Tresa Turner (William Vest), David Hood, Teresa (Elwood) Smith, Tommy Sparks, Timmy Sparks, Donnie Sparks, Ammy May, Denise Brandenburg, 28 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, dates and times are currently pending. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where pallbearers will be Johnathon Coots, Eric Foley, Donnie Sparks, Timmy Sparks, Alex Combs, Scott May, Rodney Thompson, and HD Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Goodrich, Colson Goodrich, Chandler Goodrich, Jackson Coyle, and Andrew Hood. Junior honorary pallbearers will be Alyssa Combs, Jacob Coots, Tamsin Combs, Thomas Partin, III, Stella Partin, and Melanie Combs.
The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street, Georgetown, KY 40324 to assist with final expenses. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Bob’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Robert "Bob" Foley, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.