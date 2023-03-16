Robert “Bob” Duard Foley

Robert “Bob” Duard Foley

Robert “Bob” Duard Foley

Robert “Bob” Duard Foley, 89, widower of Faye Foley, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 6, 1934 in Lincoln County he was the son of the late Glancey and Bessie Cottrell Foley. Bob was a hard worker and family provider. He spent his younger days as a Jack-of-all-trades from carpentry, farming, painting, and working in tobacco. He was a dedicated man of God and longtime member of Victory Tabernacle Church. Bob always put God first in everything, and his family second.

To send flowers to the family of Robert "Bob" Foley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Saturday, March 18, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Service
Saturday, March 18, 2023
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Mar 18
Visitation
Saturday, March 18, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Service
Saturday, March 18, 2023
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you