Robert Bruce Lankford
Georgetown Attorney
Robert Bruce Lankford, 86, Georgetown Attorney and husband of Linda Showalter Lankford, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. He was born Aug. 24, 1935 in Lebanon, Kentucky, son of Nash Lankford and Thelma Lankford.
Bruce attended William & Mary College and was a graduate of Georgetown College and University Of Kentucky College Of Law. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church and practiced privately as an attorney in Georgetown for fifty-five years. He was employed as counsel for the University Of Kentucky for forty-five years. Bruce also served as attorney for GMWSS, Scott County Library Board and served as a Director of Whitaker owned First National Bank, Georgetown and continued as a lifetime Advisory Board Member of Whitaker Bank Inc. in Georgetown. Bruce served as President of Spindletop Hall and taught Business Law at Georgetown College for thirty years. Bruce served in the United States Army in the 100th Division. Bruce loved his family, adored his grandchildren and was dedicated to his work.
In addition to his beloved wife of sixty one years, Bruce is survived by his three sons, Robert B. (Betsy) Lankford Jr., John S. (Susan) Lankford and Ford N. (Allison) Lankford; his five grandchildren, Robert B. Lankford III, Woodford B.V. Lankford, Catherine Carter Lankford, Katherine Josephine Lankford and Caroline Caldwell Lankford.
There will be a private graveside service held at Georgetown Cemetery with Reverend Jack Whitaker officiating and full Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 24 of Georgetown. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Fresenius Kidney Care Center, 98 Mary Lynn Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or to The American Heart Association, Post Office Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.
Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.