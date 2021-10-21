Robert C. Eaves
Member of Long Lick Baptist Church
Robert C. Eaves, 88, widower of Muriel Cook Eaves, son of Ernest and Allie U. Eaves, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Robert was a native of Woodford County. He was a member of Long Lick Baptist Church, retired from Georgetown Cemetery after 30 years; a member of the KY Bowhunters for over 35 years. Robert was a US Army Veteran and also did work for the AMEN House, Georgetown. He was preceded in death by three step-daughters, Beverly Sue Whitlock, Teresa Ann Ferguson, Jacquelyn C. Calvert, two grandchildren, Todd Ferguson and Debbie Brooks Miller. Robert was also preceded in death by his four brothers, John Eaves, Floyd Eaves, Melvin Eaves, Lucian Eaves and two sisters, Ernestine Riddle and Elinor Lewis.
Robert is survived by two very special lady friends, Faye Carmichael and Shirley Hedges. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, fifteen great-great-grandchildren and seven great-great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Michael Shipley, Michael Austin Shipley, Gene Cook, Jr., Ernest A. Eaves, Gary Eaves, Jason Burgess and Jesse Burgess. Roger A. Cook will serve as honorary pallbearer.
