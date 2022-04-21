Robert Christopher "Chris" Stone
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Robert Christopher “Chris” Stone, 62, loving husband of 42 years to Sherry (Glass) Stone, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born Dec. 17, 1959 in Scott County, son of the late Billy R. and Joan Lee (Risk) Stone.
Chris was the owner and operator of Stone Taxidermy and was an award winning taxidermist. He was baptized at Georgetown Baptist Church and attended Gano Baptist Church. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, being outdoors, playing cards and being with his children and grandchildren at all of their activities. Chris had numerous dear friends and considered them all part of his family as well.
In addition to his wife Sherry, Chris is survived by his two cherished daughters, Kristy Stone (Michael) Collins and Kelly Stone; his beloved grandchildren, Andrew Collins, Ava Collins, Alex Collins and Christian Perry; two brothers, Coleman Stone and Paul (Brenda) Stone; his mother-in-law, Ann Glass; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Vance and Susan (Homer) Hensley; two uncles, James (Julie) Stone and Larry (Coleen) Risk; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony Faulconer and Butch Stone; two uncles, Greg Risk and Paul Risk; his father-in-law, Billy Ray Glass.
Visitation will be Monday, April 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be, Michael Collins, Andrew Collins, Alex Collins, Cody Hughes, Brandon Hensley, John Stone, Jon Singer, Bryan Helton, Danny Maddox and Todd Stone. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be, Homer Hensley, Coleman Stone, Paul Stone, Phil Glass, John Ward, Jeff Osborne, Chris Singer, Lynn Burleson, Ronald Wayne Fields, Terry Wood, Todd Stone, Jimmy Stone, Paul Stone Jr. and Jesse Thompson. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Gideons or to the Double Eagle Chapter Wild Turkey Federation.
