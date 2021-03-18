Robert Edward White
Member of Providence Baptist Church
Robert Edward White, 73, loving husband to Janettie Reynolds White, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Alton, Illinois on April 8, 1947 to the late Robert Nunley White and Evelyn Belle Ashmore White Middendorf. Robert was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Frankfort. He was retired from IBM and Georgetown Community Hospital. Robert is a United States Army veteran, former president of Kiwanis, and coach for 16 years in Junior Pro Basketball. He was a member of American Legion Post #24, enjoyed baseball, was an avid UK and Reds fan, and loved horse racing.
Along with his wife, he is survived by their children, Christy (Billy) Wise, Robert “Bobby” White, Jr., and Angela (Tony) Schmidt, all of Georgetown; grandchildren, Ashton Schmidt, Camryn Schmidt, Emree Schmidt, Kaylie Wise, and Caden Wise. Robert was preceded in death by two half brothers and four half sisters.
Visitation for friends and family will be Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service immediately following with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with military honors. The following will serve as pallbearers, Bobby White, Tony Schmidt, Billy Wise, Caden Wise, Joseph Reynolds and Aaron Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be Freddy Wiley, Tommy Hafley, Randy Henry, David James McDonald, Todd Wiley and Ron Hastings.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
