Robert John Bailey
Avid UK fan
Robert John Bailey, 84, husband of Connie Hines Bailey, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Born in Valley Oak, Kentucy, he was the son of the late Bob and Cleta Mitchell Bailey.
A former Operations Manager with Georgetown Cable, he enjoyed horse racing and was an avid UK basketball and football fan.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his children, Jackie (Scott) Sudduth and Mike (Heather) Bailey; grandchildren, Nicole (Nick) Maxwell, Jacob Bailey and Anna Bailey; as well as great grandchildren, Quentin Smallwood, Bailey and Peyton Maxwell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lucille DeVore.
Funeral services were conducted Monday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Georgetown Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.