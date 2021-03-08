Robert L. Farley
Navy veteran
Robert L. Farley, 84, husband of Janice Thomas Farley, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Orville Roscoe and Anna Frances Traylor Farley. A Navy veteran, enlisting immediately after graduating high school, he received his BA from Georgetown College with double majors in Psychology/Guidance and Sociology/Finance before earning his MAE from the University of Kentucky in Special Education. Mr. Farley held a 35 year career in education with 30 of those years spent teaching in the Paris Independent School District. In 1965, he was part of the initial Federal Traineeship Program via Title 1, pioneering special services to children with special needs in public schools. In addition to being an avid UK basketball fan, he enjoyed studying history, especially WWII. Mr. Farley was a charter member of the evening Kiwanis Club, Key Club sponsor at Scott County High School, former President of the Paris Education Association, and a Governor’s Cup judge.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his daughter, Patricia (David) Moore, Lexington; grandchildren, Andrew Walter Moore and Ryan Thomas Moore; and sisters, Betty (Johnny) Burgess and Mary Lynn (David) Hensley. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Wanda B. Olive.
Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Due to current mandates, facial coverings and social distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.