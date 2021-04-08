Robert L. Stakelin
Member of Lexington City Church
Robert L. Stakelin, 77, husband of Sondra Mitchell Stakelin, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Fred and Anna Linville Stakelin. He was the former owner and lead designer of the Lawrenceburg Flower Shop for 46 years. An Agriculture major from the University of Kentucky, he enjoyed farming tobacco, corn, cattle and hay. While teaching agriculture at Franklin County High School, he started the horticulture program for the school. He was a member of LexCity Church in Lexington and enjoyed hunting and woodworking.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his children, Paula (Bill) Sandford and Brian (Kristen) Stakelin, both of Lexington; grandchildren, Rachel, Riley, Jacob and Jonathan Stakelin and Kathryn, Billy and Christian Sandford; as well as his brother-in-law, Glenn Henderson; a nephew and numerous nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie L. Henderson; brother, Fred B. Stakelin, Jr; and sister-in-law Reba Stakelin.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by B.A. Allen and David Griffith. Burial will follow at the Midway Cemetery, Midway, KY. Casket bearers will be his grandchildren, as well as Simeon Parker, Ken Smith and Mike Perry. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The family requests that everyone wear a facial covering and follow social distancing protocols. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.