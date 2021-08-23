Robert Luther "Bub" Greenup
Member of the Southern Knights Car Club
Robert Luther “Bub” Greenup, 67, husband of Carlena Thompson Greenup, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Born in Bradford, Tennesse, he was the son of the late Claude and Nelline Lynn Greenup. He was a retired fork lift driver and a member of the Southern Knights Car Club.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by his daughter, Drinda Greenup (Dale); brother, Thomas Edward (Linda) Greenup; grandchildren, Shelton Littrell and Todd Woolard; mother-in-law, Mattie Thompson (Roy); sister-in-law, Deanna (Bill) Flexter; numerous cousins including Sylvia (Hershel) Flannery; son-in-law James Littrell; honorary grandson, Richie Lippert; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deandra Marie “Squeaky” Greenup.
Visitation was held Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.