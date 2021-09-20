Robert Lynch Williams
Avid fisher
Robert Lynch Williams, 88, husband of Elizabeth (Keys) Williams, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. He was born Feb. 3, 1933 in Clinton, Tennessee, son of the late Robert M. Williams and Elizabeth (Lynch) Williams.
Robert served in the United States Navy as a radio operator. Robert was a Professor of Art at Georgetown College and displayed his paintings in galleries from New York to Nashville. He was a member of The United Methodist Church and he enjoyed fishing in Elkhorn Creek and keeping in touch with his Navy contemporaries. He was an avid HAM Radio operator and his call sign was AA4GY.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his two sons, Patrick Williams and Alex (Suzannah) Williams; his grandson, George Robert Williams; his brother, Rudolph Williams. Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Williams and his step-mother, Gladys Williams. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.