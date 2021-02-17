Robert Matthew "Bob" Wright
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Robert Matthew “Bob” Wright, 79, husband of Barbara JeNell Blackburn Wright, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born to the late Frank Hamilton Wright and Mary Ella Hamilton Wright on June 2, 1941 in Georgetown. Bob attended Scott County High School, was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, the owner of Wright Vending Machine and former employee of Walmart for 16 years in the sporting goods department. Bob was a people person and enjoyed interacting with those he came in contact with.
Along with his wife, he is survived by daughter, Teresa Dale of Georgetown; grandson, Matthew Scott Wright of Booneville; great grandson; Matthew Dale Scott Wright; and numerous cousins who loved him. Bob is preceded in death by his son, Robert Scott Wright.
Visitation for Bob will be Friday, Feb. 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service to follow with Rev. Tim Schindler, Rev. Ken Holden, Rev. Richard Weekley, and Rev. Alan Redditt officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery and the following will serve as pallbearers, Matthew Scott Wright, James Thomas Morrison, Hance Price, William Bowling, Ronald Gebhardt, Jamie Sword, Dale Gadd, Junior Gebhardt and Brian White.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.