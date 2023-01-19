Robert Samuel “Bobby” Wasson, Jr., 82, husband of Patricia Wasson, passed away at his home in Stamping Ground Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. He was born in Scott County on March 5, 1940 to the late Robert Samuel, Sr. and Flossie Robey Wasson.
He worked as an engineer for IBM/Lexmark for over 30 years. He served as deacon and song leader at Long Lick Baptist and Penn Avenue Churches. He also dedicated many years leading worship service at several local nursing homes. Bobby enjoyed fishing, UK basketball, playing guitar, the outdoors and time with his grandkids and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Rozena Grant, Herman Wasson, Doug Wasson, Sherrill, and son-in-law, Al Rice.
Bobby will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Dalzell Wasson, children, Stephanie (Trey) Sims, Marie Rice, Robert Samuel “Little Bobby” Wasson, III, Chris Wasson, all of Stamping Ground and Taryn Whittle who knew him as “Daddy Bob”, siblings, Kenneth (Deannie) Wasson, Georgetown, Randal (Marsha) Wasson, Ohio, Janet (Billy) Covington, Georgetown, Janice (Robert) Shepard, Georgetown, grandchildren, Jordan (Ryan) Kelsch, Autumn Rice, Allie Rice, Turner Sims, Cameryn Sims and Elle Wasson, great granddaughter, Millie Kelsch, and dear friend Joel Moody.
Services for the family will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317US HWY 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence here on Bobby’s tribute wall.
