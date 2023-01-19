Robert Samuel “Bobby” Wasson Jr.

Robert Samuel “Bobby” Wasson Jr.

Robert Samuel “Bobby” Wasson, Jr., 82, husband of Patricia Wasson, passed away at his home in Stamping Ground Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. He was born in Scott County on March 5, 1940 to the late Robert Samuel, Sr. and Flossie Robey Wasson. 

