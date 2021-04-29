Roberta "Kay" Mudd Abbott
Member of First United Methodist Church
Roberta “Kay” Mudd Abbott, 77, loving wife of the late Donald Abbott, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2021 surrounded by her beloved family just as she would have wanted. She was born on April 2, 1944 in Wayne, Michigan and was the daughter of the late James Floyd Mudd and Ginny Irene McFarland Mudd Howe. Kay graduated from Georgetown High School, and Fugazzi Business College. She was employed at Georgetown College in Accounting Development. Kay was a member of First United Methodist Church and had a strong faith that is being passed on through her family. She was a member of Scott County Homemakers, and a former Member of the Board of Georgetown/Scott County Museum. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling and was a proud grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters and their husbands, Cassie (Michael) Williams of Melbourne, Florida, Dona (Bill) Kelley of Georgetown, and Chrystal (Matt) Foster of Lexington, grandchildren, Ashley and Sean Williams, Mason, Morgan, and Olivia Kelley, and Hunter Foster. Kay is also survived by her brother, James Floyd Mudd, Jr. (Gloria) of Sadieville, and sisters, Bobbie Power of Georgetown, and Ann Osborne (Ralph) of Sadieville. Kay was preceded in death by brother, Harold Louis Mudd and sister, Janet Walters.
Visitation for Kay will be Monday, May 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home and funeral on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Robert Smith officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Sean Williams, Mason Kelley, Morgan Kelley, Hunter Foster, James Holland, Scott Gould and Clint Stith.
The family is very grateful to Kay’s caregivers, Katie Beach, Angela Hunt, Madison Williams, Vanessa Warren and Marla Bentley. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and leave words of condolences on Kay’s tribute wall at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
